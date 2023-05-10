Whitehead, Sandra Hube

Hube Whitehead (Cramer), Sandra



Sandra L. (Cramer) Hube Whitehead, age 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023. She was born on September 24, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Patricia (McCormick) Cramer. Sandra was preceded in death by husbands, Earl Hatfield and Gerald Whitehead; brother, Anthony Cramer; and step-son, David Whitehead. She is survived by her sons, Scott Hube, Bryan Hube, Andy (Colleen) Hube and Joe (Melissa) Hube; step-children, Dana (Karen) Whitehead, Elizabeth Colb, Rachelle (Jay) O'Donnell and Robin (Theresa) Whitehead; step-daughter-in-law, Carol Whitehead; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandra retired from the University of Dayton Law Clinic where she was a secretary and also from Martin, Brown, Hull and Harper Law in Springfield. She was an excellent cook even from a young age which is how her father gave her the nickname "Cookie". She enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR and Football, listening to all different kinds of music, including yodeling and enjoyed playing the piano. Sandra had a special place in her heart for cats and took care of many throughout her lifetime. She loved playing cards and games with her family and friends and enjoyed nothing more than creating memories with them. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Villa Springfield, The Ohio Masonic Home and Affinity Hospice for the love and compassionate care they gave Sandra. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Affinity Hospice, 7681 Tylers Pl Blvd Suite 3, West Chester Township, OH 45069. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 11 from 4-5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 5p.m. Following the service, there will be a gathering of family and friends at Northridge Lions Club, 4590 Derr Rd. Springfield, OH 45503. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

