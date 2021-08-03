WHITED, Joshua Allan



Age 35 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was born the son of Thomas Whited and Melissa Hall–



Thomas on July 29, 1986, in Springfield, Ohio. Joshua is



preceded in death by his step-dad Paul Jeff Thomas. Joshua is survived by his parents; fiancé Paige A. Barker; son Jackson C. Whited; daughter Harper R. Whited; sister Danielle (Brian) Thomas; step-brother Roberto Thomas; step-sister Ibeliz Thomas; close cousins Sabrina and Brandon Hall; nieces and nephews Reghan and Rhyan



Thomas, and Charlotte and Elijah Keeton; soon to be brother and sister-in-law Steve Keeton and Mallory Williams; along with many other family members and close friends. Joshua was a loving son, fiancé, dad, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Joshua was an avid



Cincinnati Bengals fan and most of all enjoyed being a dad to his two children. Friends may call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 11 AM – 12 PM at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar



Memorial Home where a funeral service will be held at 12 PM with Rev. Paul Dowdy officiating. Interment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



