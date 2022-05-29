WHITEAKER, Beecher C.



Age 93 of Sparta, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Liberty, IN. He was born on October 28, 1928, in



Putnam Co., TN, the son of the late Oscar and Arie (Elrod) Whiteaker. Mr. Whiteaker was a retired Supervisor and Foreman for General Motors with 30 years of service and was a



Licensed Real Estate Agent. Preceded in death by his wife



Dorcus R. "Toots" Whiteaker, his daughter Linda Sue Whiteaker, son-in-law Bill Hillard, 4 brothers and by 2 sisters. He is survived by his 5 loving children Beecher C. Whiteaker, Jr., and wife Deborah, James C. Whiteaker, Oscar N. Whiteaker and wife Rose, Doris Hillard and Irene Whiteaker, his sister Jane Bumbaugh and husband Ralph, 28 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on



Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Brian Proffit officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Friday at the funeral home. Private Entombment Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Mr. Whiteaker's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Beecher C. Whiteaker, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

