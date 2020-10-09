WHITE, Theron Robert "Sonny" Theron Robert "Sonny" White, loving husband to the late Geraldine "Jerry" White, cherished father of Jill (Mark) Allen and Mark White, grandfather of Amy Allen, brother to Marion Bocook of Portsmouth, OH, and Sandy Robinson, of Cincinnati, OH, and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sonny graduated from Portsmouth High School and went on to play football for Eastern Kentucky University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science. After he completed college, he enlisted in the United States Army, 11th airborne division, where he served in the Korean War. He was a true patriot and was always proud to have served and protected our country. Following the war, Sonny returned home to start his career at Xtek Inc. where he worked for 32 years as a machinist. He was an avid sports guy and loved spending time watching and cheering on his favorite teams. Sonny and Jerry were longtime members of Serenity Baptist Church where they met many wonderful friends. Sonny passed away October 2, 2020, at the age of 87. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 12:30 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, 171 Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Serenity Baptist Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.

