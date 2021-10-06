journal-news logo
X

WHITE, TERENA

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago


WHITE, Terena Jo "Terri"


69, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, in her home. She was born July 21, 1952, in Springfield the daughter of the late Joseph and Leota (Pitchford) Trainer. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ronald White; two sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald White, II and Dustin and Kelli White; four grandchildren,

Tanner, Kelcee, Ethan and Evan White; three siblings, Ronald Brock, Cathy Truitt and James Parish and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday in the CONROY

FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the

German Township Fire Department.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
GRANGER, Maribelle
2
GRUBB, GARY
3
HERRING, CAROLYN
4
HORN, Joyce
5
MAIDEN, Robert
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top