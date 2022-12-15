WHITE, Judith

WHITE (Ksiezopolski),



Judith A.



Judith A. (Ksiezopolski) White, 77 of Franklin, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County, following her second battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Helen (Chmiel) Ksiezopolski. Judy is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 53 years, Tony White; her daughters, Maryanne White, and Stephanie (Rob) Eggert; two grandchildren, Sydney and Silas Eggert; a sister, Joyce Moloney; a brother, Joe (Judy) Ksiezopolski; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Judy was a 1963 graduate of Julienne High School and a 1966 graduate of St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. She then worked in geriatrics at St. Elizabeth's and later in home health care. Judy was also a primary caregiver for her mother and her mother-in-law who both lived in her home. Judy was a lifelong fan of and a season ticket holder for University of Dayton Flyers Men's Basketball. She loved vacations to the beaches of Ft. Walton, FL, and Isle of Palms, SC, and even traveled abroad to Italy. In recent years, Judy loved going to the Atrium YMCA for water zumba and meeting her friends for lunch. Visitors may gather on Saturday, December 17 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro at 9:30am before her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Judy. Condolences can be sent to the family at



