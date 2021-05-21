WHITE, Jerry Allen



Age 67, born on July 10, 1953, in Monroe, LA, passed away May 17, 2021, in Trenton, Ohio. He was a member of the



Masons Jefferson Lodge 90 and a member of the Valley of Dayton 32nd degree. He



retired from IEBW Local 861. Jerry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wynona L. (Woodell) White; son, Scott Allen White; daughter, Hope Glener (Walter Dawson); granddaughter, Ali Glener and Cheyenne White; great-grandsons, Gentry Glener and Braxton White. Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will have condolences at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. "White" was a wonderful husband, dad, and papaw and will be missed greatly! Love ya! Later!



