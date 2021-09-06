journal-news logo
WHITE, Jameica

WHITE, Jameica A.

Age 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, September 8, at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 10-11:30 am.

Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements

entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

