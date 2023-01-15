journal-news logo
WHITE, H. Clay

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WHITE, H. Clay

H. Clay White, 80, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. A Celebration of Clay's Life will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. In his memory, memorial contributions can be made to Brunner Literacy Center, 1995 Shiloh Springs Ave, Dayton, OH 45426. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/258991/H-Clay-White/Dayton-OH.

