WHITE, Gloria

WHITE (Kelley), Gloria Jean Age 79, of Dayton. She was born on Dec. 30, 1940, to Hazel L. & Wesley Allen, passed away July 11, 2020, at Grandview Hospital due to COVID-19. Former member of Shiloh Baptist Church and 1959 graduate of Dunbar High School. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; cousin, Beverly; husband, Robert; and children, Evelyn & Hazel. Survived by her daughters, Casandra, Angela (Bernard) Rosalyn; son, Bryant White; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Lillard) Combs, Sandra, Linda (Charles) Weaver; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.