WHITE, GAIL

WHITE (Nee Draut),



Gail Ann



Gail Ann White (Nee Draut), age 70 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and



Warren County. Born to Robert E. Draut Sr. and Dorothy M. (Long) Draut. She had a fantastic sense of humor, love for all animals, and many good friends. She retired from AK Steel after 25 years of dedicated work. She leaves behind brothers, Thomas A. Draut and Jack E. Draut; daughter, Tiffany (Chris) Johnson. Preceding her in death are her parents, loving husband, Ray White, and brother, Robert E. Draut Jr. A Graveside will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:00PM at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



