WHITE, Doreen Ann



Doreen Ann White, age 73, passed peacefully from this life on February 14, 2021, at the Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. Doreen was preceded in death by her



parents Paul Kriebel of East Greenville, Pennsylvania,



Naomi Kriebel of Frederick, Pennsylvania, and her sister Shelly Kriebel of Boyertown, Pennsylvania.



Doreen was a graduate of the Boyertown Area High School in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, St Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and she graduated summa cum laude from the Wright State University School of Nursing, where she was admitted to the national nursing honorary



society, Sigma Theta Tau. Doreen spent her adult life helping others through her practice of nursing. She had a wide career in nursing starting a medical/surgical nurse, followed by time as a Certified Occupational Nurse, manager of a home health agency, and for the last 23 years as a Certified Wound and Ostomy and Continence Nurse. The majority of this time in her career was spent helping patients with the Hospice of Dayton. She found special joy in helping patients adapt to their



ostomies and ameliorating their problematic wounds. She was a founding member of the Greater Dayton Wound Ostomy Continence Nurse Association, a member of the Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurse Society, an active member of the Ohio Nurses Association, District 10, and a member of the American Nurses Association. In addition, Doreen led a full life outside of nursing. She was a member of the Knob Prairie United Church of Christ in Enon, Ohio. She enjoyed both



domestic and international travel, live theater, wine, food, and walking her rescue dog, Rocky.



Doreen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Howard, her bother Thomas Kriebel of Oley, Pennsylvania, and her sister Marsue Huerta of Tucson, Arizona, along with numerous



cousins across the United States.



Doreen requests you remember her through a donation to the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St., Pennsburg, Pennsylvania 18073 or the Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420



A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at a later date.



To leave a memory of Doreen or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com. Newcomer



Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Beavercreek Chapel is



caring for Doreen and her family.

