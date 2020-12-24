WHITE, Darrell Clifton



Age 80, passed away on



Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and



Thelma White; loving wife of 55 years, Maggie White and brother, Sidney White. He is



survived by his sons, Rodney (LeaAnn) White and Doug White and grandchildren,



Bryant (Stephanie) White and Brett White. He was a very proud recipient of The 8th Air Force Airman of The Year Award and was a dedicated



member of The United States Air Force in Security Forces. He also retired from Navistar after many dedicated years. He



enjoyed spending time woodworking and fishing and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 1 pm at Freeman Funeral Home, 220 Main St, Chapmanville, WV 25508 with a burial to immediately follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville. Visitation will take place from 12 pm until the time of service at the funeral home on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com