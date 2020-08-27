WHITE, Charles

WHITE, Sr., Charles Age 73, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409, with Pastor Frederick Hayes officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416