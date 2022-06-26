WHITAKER, Wallace E.



Wallace E. Whitaker, age 90 of Moraine, OH, passed away June 21, 2022. He was born February 21, 1932, in Whitesburg, KY, to the late George and Minnie (Mitchell) Whitaker.



He is survived by his children, Sharon (Dean) Deeter, George E. (Sherry) Whitaker, Cheryl L. (Paul) Bruno, Walley Whitaker and Joyce Whitaker-Hiler; grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda), Candice (Joshua), Becky (Dan), Bryan (Amanda), Brad (Melissa), Nikki (Shawn), Tabitha (William), Natasha (Nick) and A.J.; 13 great-grandchildren; former wife and mother of his children, Reba L. Whitaker-Cavins and numerous extended family and friends.



Wallace served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954. He worked and retired from Dayton Walther and Elder Beermans.



Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



To share a memory of Wallace or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

