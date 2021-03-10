WHITACRE, Ruth L.



Age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. Born June 17, 1930, to David and Marie Whitacre, Ruth was a devout Catholic and a generous and loving



person. She always had time for her family and was a great source of love and support. She worked for 33 years at the



Defense Electronics Supply



Center, retiring in January, 1986. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father, David and Marie; brothers, David, Paul (Bud), James, Robert, and Richard (Dick), and a



sister Marie (Sis). Ruth is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many extended family members. This is a time for us all to remember her never ending smile, her cheeky laugh, her cheerful and loving way, and the good times we shared with her-whether a conversation over the phone, seeing her at the holidays, grocery shopping a Meijer, or a chance meeting somewhere. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



