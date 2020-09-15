WHISMAN, Frank Edward 83, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 25, 1937. He went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, parents, Donley & Minnie (Shoonover) Whisman; sisters, Lillian Hall & Shirly Bray; brothers, Richard, Gene & John Whisman. He retired from Oren Construction in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Loretta; daughter & son-in-law, Sandra E. & Clayton E. McClain; two grandchildren, Ryan E. & Alicia J. McClain; two brothers, Ronald (Pat) Whisman; & Paul Whisman; many cousins, nieces, nephews & Friends. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be 11 AM -12 PM Friday, September 18, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



