WHISLER, Robert Jay "Bob" Age 82, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, July 15, 2020. After high school, Robert enrolled at Indiana University where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Bob was a successful Sales Rep during his professional career, having founded Luscomb Engineering and working to help large corporations bring their designs to reality with his electronic components. He was an avid skier well into his 70's, a world class sailor, highly regarded soccer referee, community volunteer, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was also in the process of obtaining his pilot's license having built his plane from scratch. Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Whisler, and parents, Ralph and Evelyn Whisler. He is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 19 years, Patricia Whisler; son, Keith and his wife Michelle; brother, Jack Whisler; grandson, Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private family service will be held. The family would like to express their gratitude to Ran Gray from Synergy Home Care and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the outstanding care and support they gave during his final days. Memorial Contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

