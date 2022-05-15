WHIP, Gayle J.



85, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Oakwood Village. Gayle was born November 7, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Adlyn (Norton) Chappell. She was previously a member of First Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, John Whip; two daughters, Jody (Rod) Bishop and Beth (Jeff) Blatt; three grandchildren, Jason (Jennie) Bishop, Kelly (Rob Runkle) Blatt and Stacy (Derrick) Tillman; and four great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Harley Rae, Kendall and Reid. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John McLeod officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Gayle's name to the Pike Township Fire and EMS.

