WHETSTONE, Terry Allen



Age 74, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021, at Hearth and Home. He was born on August 30, 1946, in Kewanee, Illinois, son of the late Martin and Lois (Milburn) Whetstone. Terry honorably and faithfully served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, working as an Intelligence Officer and retiring in 1988 as a Major. Following his discharge, he worked as a teacher at Emmanuel Christian Academy for several years, later working as a substitute teacher at many area school districts in Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties until 2018. Terry was very active in the Sons of the American Revolution, serving as State President in 2003 and held various offices in the George Rogers Clark Chapter. He was an active member of 39 years and former Deacon of 25 years at First Christian Church. Terry was a proud Patriot and loved his country. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Janet (Schneider) Whetstone; children, Lisa (Dan) Bealert, Steven (Beth) Whetstone; six grandchildren, Jessica, Drew, Kat, Tyler, Alaina and Adam; three great-grandchildren, Reid, Stella and Lyra; brother, Jerry; sister, Deborah and many, many special friends and extended family. Terry was preceded in death by his parents. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5-8pm at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield. A celebration of Terry's life with military honors will be held on Friday at 10am in the church. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 10am on the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME Facebook Page. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by



visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



