

WHETSTONE, Shirley Ann





88, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born January 6, 1934 in Harmony, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred and Stella (Alkire) Highmiller. Mrs. Whetstone had retired from Echo Thermometer. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses West Congregation of Springfield. She enjoyed gardening and bird-watching. Survivors include two sons, John R. Whetstone and Robert L. (Rhonda) Whetstone; grandsons, Marshall Lee Whetstone, Michael Lane (Heather) Whetstone, and Shawn Robert Whetstone; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, KennethWhetstone; siblings, Russel and Curtis Highmiller, AliceDavidson, and Joyce Kame; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17 in theFriends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at