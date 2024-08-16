Wheeler, Mark V.



Mark Verlin Wheeler, age 73, passed away August 3, 2024 surrounded by his family.



Mark was born in Greenfield, Indiana. An executive leader in supply chain management, he worked all around the United States and the world, meeting, inspiring and connecting with many people along the way.



Mark was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Shirley Wheeler; a grandson, Logan Boone and sister-in-law: Irene Wheeler.



He is survived by his wife, Claudette Wheeler, daughters: Tina (Kevin) Knisley; Joie (Steve) Roberts; grandchildren: Shawn Titcombe, Jaymes Fleming, Dillon Boone, Danielle Titcombe, Andrew Titcombe; 9 great grandchildren; brother: Greg Wheeler; special niece and nephew: Kit (Rob) Stine and Gregory (Amanda) Wheeler; sisters-in-law: Brenda Owens, Roxanne (Wes) Rouch, special friend and mentor: Robert Martichenko; many other long time friends, co-workers and his special golfing group.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



