WHEATON, Frances Ann



Age 78, died on Thursday, June 24th. She is survived by 3 children, Daniel Wheaton, Sonny Wheaton, and Melissa Jones; 5 grandchildren, Anthony, Sade, Tatiauna, Tosha and Paris; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 niece, Tammy; 1 nephew, Jimmy; and a host of other relatives. Service will be held at Harris Funeral Home, 49 Linden Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Day and time TBA.