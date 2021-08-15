journal-news logo
WHALEY, Ronald

WHALEY, Ronald Victor "Ron"

Age 80 of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born December 18, 1940, in Fayette, Ohio, the son of the late Lyle and Helen Whaley. Along with his

parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Myrna, Wanda, Margaret, Percene and Marsha; and brother, Kenneth Whaley. Ron is survived by his brother, Richard (Judy) Whaley; children, Matthew (Valerie) Whaley, Manda Swann, Michael Whaley, Jesse Whaley; granddaughters, Esther and Shaina Whaley; grandson, Christopher Reategui; as well as many nieces and nephews. Ron retired from GM after 25 years of service. He was also previously

employed at NCR. He enjoyed working on cars, playing guitar, fishing and hunting. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the West Carrollton VFW Post 3438. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

