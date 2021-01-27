WESTRICK, James C.



James C. Westrick age 85 passed away Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. James was born on April 3, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, to



Jacob & Ruth (Schwab) Westrick. He went to St.



Stephens grade school and graduated from Hamilton



Catholic High School in 1953. He joined the Army after high school & served until 1962. He married Jane E. Kiep on



September 23, 1961, at St. Ann's Church in Hamilton. They were married 52 years until Jane's death in 2014. James was employed by Fisher Body for many years and had a lifelong



involvement in the auto industry and a love for antique cars. He was also a member of the Hamilton Shafters Car Club & the Butler County Antique Car Club. James is survived by his three children, Jennifer Westrick, Joseph (Denzella) Westrick, and Jim Westrick; three grandchildren, Ashley Westrick,



Joseph Westrick, and Katie (David) Deangelis; siblings, Mary Ruth Lentz, Bob (Merrell) Westrick, Emily Hetterich, Annette (Felix) Dudkiewicz, Tom (Robin) Westrick, and Susan Westrick. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Westrick; father Jacob Westrick; sister, Jane Ann (Kenneth) Bauer; sister, Carolyn (Dan) Schwarz; brother-in-law, Danny Hetterich and his wife Jane Westrick. Friends & Family are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Friday, January 29th, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Ann's church, 3028 Pleasant



Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015 with Father Larry Tharp



officiating. Burial in St. Stephens cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to St. Ann's church in his memory or you may go to ONETREE.ORG to plant a tree in your loved ones memory. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield is serving the family.



