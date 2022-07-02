WESTCOTT, John

WESTCOTT, Jr., John M. "Jay"



77, of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, prominent attorney, avid sportsman, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022.



Mr. Westcott was born August 1, 1944, to Mary and John Westcott of New York City. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to his father's hometown of Springfield, Ohio. He graduated from Phillips Academy Andover and from Yale College, where he majored in English and was a member of the squash team and captain of the tennis team. He was also co-captain of the Harvard-Yale Prentice Cup team following his senior year. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1969 and joined the law firm of Hale and Dorr in Boston, Massachusetts, where he ultimately served as Assistant Managing Partner and oversaw the merger of the firm with Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering of Washington, D.C. Following his retirement, he published three books on the principles of law firm management. He also served as the Clerk of the Board of Trustees of The Winsor School in Boston for over 25 years.



Mr. Westcott was known for his great love of sports. He was an accomplished golfer, tennis player and skier as well as an enthusiastic fan of both college and professional athletics. Remarkably, he attended 57 consecutive Harvard-Yale football games from 1960-2017.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Suzy, their three children, Valerie, John and Jeffrey (Medora), and his granddaughters Wynnie and Paget, as well as his brother, Jeff (Kim).



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on July 8, 2022, at the Church of the Redeemer in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Westcott House, 1340 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505 (www.westcotthouse.org).

