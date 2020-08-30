WEST, Nathan John Age 19, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born December 12, 2000, in Dayton, Ohio. Nathan was always full of life, energy and had a heart of gold who had a smile that lit up the entire room. His sense of humor and quick wit will be forever missed by those who were blessed to have known and loved him. The wonderful memories of Nathan will forever and always be held in the hearts of so many. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Larry and Judy West and grandfather, Harold Snyder. Nathan is survived by his beautiful and loving wife, Annie West; parents, Derek and Melissa West; sister, Brianna West; maternal grandparents, James and Freida Kendrick; aunt, Shelly (Steve) Davis; uncles, Brad (Michelle) Kendrick and Eric Snyder; cousins, Amber Adcock, Braxton and Trenton Kendrick, Justice and Eternity Snyder; along with numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 PM and Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 11:00-12:00 PM at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459, where a funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or the charity of the donor's choice.

