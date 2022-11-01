WEST, Brayden Douglas



Age 19, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on March 7, 2003, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Brayden graduated from the Fairborn Digital Academy and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Springfield. "SwayBray" had a passion for making music and was proud of his YouTube channel that many of his family, friends and teachers followed. He loved anything that had to do with sports, especially the Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was an avid soccer player his entire life and also enjoyed showing animals at the county fair. Brayden had a personality that was bigger than life itself and the most caring heart, always worrying and thinking about everyone else. His love for all will be deeply missed and the memories created with him will forever be cherished. He leaves behind his mother, Amanda West; nana and papa, Becky and Jim Ingling; great-grandparents, Bill and Britta Bridges; church grandparents, Adrian and Pat Bowen; his father, Billy Ray Meredith III; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Douglas West; great-grandparents, Harry and Helen Ingling; great-grandma, June West; and cousin, Lee Augustus. Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 3-5p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave. with service beginning at 5p.m. His family requests that everyone wear their favorite sports team clothing in memory of Brayden. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



