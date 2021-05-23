WESSON, Ruby L. Allen



82, of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born in Louisiana on Jan 22, 1939, to Rev Clinton Wesley Allen and Rebecca Stewart



Allen. She is preceded in death by husband Tyree Wesson, Sr.;, parents; sister Sarah Allen and brother Clinton Wesley Allen, Jr. Ruby leaves to cherish her memory sons, Jeffrey Jackson (Roslyn) and Calvin Wesson; daughter, Shana (Andre')



Jackson; stepsons Tyree (Georgia) Wesson, Jr. and Rodney Wesson; stepdaughters Denette (Oscar) Marshall, Chimeal (Desmond) Wesson-Haynes and Carla Michael; grandchildren Joselyn Jackson, Jada and Ana-lisa Wesson, Breana Davidson, Brittnay, Brazil and Brook Jackson and great-grandchildren, Aria and Andre' Jackson. Ruby will be deeply missed by sisters, A.M. Massey and Edna Clayton; brother Rev Allen; brothers-in-law Hulen Wesson and Charles Wesson; sisters-in-law Jean Carr, Nettie Wesson, and Anne Williams. She will also be missed by family and friends including special friends Eileen Calloway, Brenda Eason, Wanda Kimbrough and Missionary friends at Phillips Temple. Graveside service will be held May 29 at 1:00 at Royal Oak Cemetery, 7217 National Rd, Brookville, OH. Pastor James E. Washington, Phillips Temple CME Church officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road.


