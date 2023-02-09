WESSELS, Marlene A.



Age 76, of Fairfield, died February 4, 2023. She was born January 23, 1947, the daughter of Harry and Dolores (Peters) Wessels and was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. Marlene was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She worked for The Ohio Casualty Group for 38 years, retiring in 2003. Survivors include her brother, David and wife Margaret Wessels of Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida, her sister, Karen Miller of Fairfield, Ohio, and a niece Alison Miller of Fairfield, Ohio.



Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10:00, February 13, 2023, in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Fr. Larry Tharp will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Mt. Healthy, Ohio. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



