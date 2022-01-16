WESNEY, Susan Ra'Mon



Susan Ra'Mon Wesney, 66, of Springfield, passed away January 10, 2022, in her home



surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 26, 1955, in Springfield, the daughter of William Thomas and



Ruby (Shaffer) Luke Sr. Susan enjoyed reading and shopping but her favorite past time was spending time with her loving grandchildren. She had been employed as a care giver. Survivors include her husband; Brian Wesney, two sons; William (Christina) Flack and Trevor (Kaytie) Luke Sr., four grandchildren; Dyron, Kalena, Emree and



Trevor Jr., siblings, Rosemary (Eric) Clay and William



Thomas Luke Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by a grandson, Zackory Flack and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the



JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

