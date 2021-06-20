WESLEY, Mary K.



Mary K. Wesley, age 84 of Fairfield, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Mary was born in Burr, Kentucky, on October 4, 1936, to Brightie Morris and Becky (Turner) Morris.



Mary is survived by her children, Debbie (Mike) Bishop,



Belinda Reeder, and Timothy Sergent; her four grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Chuck Morris, Den Morris, Jimmy



Morris, and Mike Morris; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Brightie and Becky Morris; her husband Douglas Thomas; her second husband, Ira Wesley; one grandchild, Dawn Michelle Reeder; and her



siblings, Ed Morris, Carl Morris, Clyde Morris, Don Morris, Gary Morris, John Morris, Larry "Shorty" Morris, Wayne Morris,



Nina Jean Goins, and Sara "Tootie" Francis.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood



Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

