WERTS, Sylvia

WERTS (nee Reisert), Sylvia Hacker



Age 94, of Brookville, formerly of Union, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Brookhaven following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Hacker, by a daughter Pamela Hacker, son Larry Hacker, by siblings, Isabel and Donald Wayne Reisert and by her second husband, Allen Werts. She was a member of West Milton



Seniors, MAC Seniors and the Nashville UCC. Sylvia is survived by a daughter, Beverly (William) Schuessler; son, Bruce Hacker; former daughter-in-law, Birgit Hacker; grandchildren, Sara (Jason) Miller, John and Joseph Schuessler and Shawn Hacker; great-grandchildren, Owen and Paisley; step-children, David Werts (Georgia), Charline Werts and Michael Werts (Terrie); brother, Lowell Reisert; sisters, Eleanor Loffredo and Evelyn Feldman; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, August 9 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial following in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



