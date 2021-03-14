X

WERTS, Elizabeth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WERTS, Elizabeth "Ellen"

Elizabeth (Ellen) Werts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Abraham Coleman, husband, Darrell Werts, Sr., son, Darrell Werts, Jr., brothers, Cecil, Ira and Abe, sisters, Mary, Flora, Zettie, Faye, and Pauline and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Grace.

Ellen is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Jimmy) and Paula (Jeff), grandchildren Christy, Rob (Andrea), Becky (Aleks), Jenny (Dustin), and Sarah

(Bobby), great-grandchildren Leah, Robin, Evelyn, Viola, Stoyan, Aurora Jean and Hazel, and many nieces and

nephews.

Ellen loved to be outside gardening almost as much as she loved to be surrounded by her family. Her desire and determination in life mixed with her values and strength of character were inspiring. She chose to focus on the good, and her carrot cake was damn good! Ellen's love was honest, open, and

unconditional. It is both humbling and important to remember that her legacy lives on in us.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.