WERTS, Elizabeth "Ellen"



Elizabeth (Ellen) Werts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Abraham Coleman, husband, Darrell Werts, Sr., son, Darrell Werts, Jr., brothers, Cecil, Ira and Abe, sisters, Mary, Flora, Zettie, Faye, and Pauline and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Grace.



Ellen is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Jimmy) and Paula (Jeff), grandchildren Christy, Rob (Andrea), Becky (Aleks), Jenny (Dustin), and Sarah



(Bobby), great-grandchildren Leah, Robin, Evelyn, Viola, Stoyan, Aurora Jean and Hazel, and many nieces and



nephews.



Ellen loved to be outside gardening almost as much as she loved to be surrounded by her family. Her desire and determination in life mixed with her values and strength of character were inspiring. She chose to focus on the good, and her carrot cake was damn good! Ellen's love was honest, open, and



unconditional. It is both humbling and important to remember that her legacy lives on in us.

