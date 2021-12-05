WERSTLER, Wilma

WERSTLER (Maurer),



Wilma



Lifelong educator Wilma (Maurer) Werstler passed away November 30, 2021. Born July 4, 1927, she was the daughter of Wilhelm and Nevetta Maurer, and sister of Kenneth Maurer (Betty). Wilma was married to Richard E. Werstler and they had three children, Beth, Jeffrey, and Mark.



After graduating from Wittenberg University in 1948 Wilma started teaching and continued for over five decades, most of which were in her third grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary School in Adrian, Michigan.



Once retired, Wilma moved to the Hartville/North Canton, Ohio area and continued her teaching vocation by supervising student teachers, volunteering and working to help create The Children's Museum in Canton. She was an active member of the Lake Township Historical Society.



Calling hours will be Friday December 10th from 3-7 PM at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 1460 State St NE Canton, Ohio 44721 and one hour prior to services Saturday (10-11 AM). Services will be Saturday December 11th 11:00 AM in the church with Pastor Angel Jackson officiating. The service will be livestreamed at the church website, stjacobselca.org and facebook. Final resting place is St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Richard E. and



Wilma P. Scholarship Fund at Adrian College or the St. Jacobs Lutheran Church Carillon Tower maintenance fund.



