WERNER, James L.



James L. Werner, 76, of Wayne Twp., died on Friday, April 02, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on December 28, 1944, in Middletown, Ohio, to Harry and Pauline (Gentry) Werner. Jim retired from General Motors in 2000 having worked in both Dayton and Fairfield for over 44 years as a supervisor and was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann (Swartz) Werner; son, James L. (Tammy)



Werner; grandsons, James L. Werner III and Jon Werner and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Norma Adams, Charlene Schwegman and Janice Werner. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 07, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 07, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, OH 45067 with Father John Civille officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing required. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, OH 45067. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com