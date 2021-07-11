journal-news logo
X

WERK, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WERK, James "Turk"

Age 80 of Middletown, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Comprehensive obituary and online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top