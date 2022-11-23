WENTZ, Mitchell Steven "Mitch"



Age 59 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on November 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mitch was born on April 21, 1963, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Merle and Jill (Rock) Wentz. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Martie (Newman) Wentz, children; Alicia Lyons, Ryan (Natalie) Wentz, and Rose (Matt) Cain, father, Merle Wentz, mother-in-law, Anne Newman, grandchildren; India, Weston, Breanna, Shyann, Nate, Rylie, Kaleb, Keagin, Kohl, Kennedy, Kalee, Keerah, Karter, sister; Marla Risner, brothers; Merle (Sue), Mark (Sara), Mike, Matt (Jodi), and Mac (Leah) Wentz, sisters-in-law, Cindy Leeth, Donna (Chuck) Cox, and Louise (Garry) Hall, brothers-in-law, Tom (Tammy) Newman, Larry (Cheryl) Newman, and Jim Newman, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Debbie Salyer, brother-in-law, Ted Risner, father-in-law, Floyd Newman.



Mitch was a man with quite a sense of humor, being a jokester whenever he could. He sold insurance for Family Heritage for over 12 years. Some of his favorite things were NASCAR and sprint cars. Overall, Mitch was a loving husband and a great father.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 4::00-6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Mitch's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



