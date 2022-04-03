WENNING, Jane A.



Age 71, passed on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after having spent a lovely day visiting with family and friends. Jane was, and remained, charming, funny, smart, and generally a bad ass, despite the fact that a stroke at the age of 21 left her paralyzed on one side of her body. She was a loving and generous daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, godmother, and friend who took enormous pleasure in hearing about the adventures and achievements of those who were dear to her. Jane was greatly loved, and she will be greatly missed. The family would especially like to thank Jane's devoted friends, Sue, Debbie, and Fran, who brightened her life from their high school years to the end. We would also like to thank the many wonderful caretakers Jane had over the years, especially Sheryl Coleman and the nurses, aides, and chaplain at St. Leonard CHI. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Road, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Burial will take place Tuesday, April 5, 1 p.m. at St. Louis Cemetery in North Star, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, 1306 Garbry Road, Piqua, Ohio 45356.

