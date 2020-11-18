X

WENDLING, Pamela G.

Beloved wife of Bill McBride. Loving mother of Rebecca (Steve Gilkeson) Wendling, Brad (Kayla Perkins) Clark and the late Rhonda McGuire. Precious grandmother to

Alexis McGuire and other grandchildren Amber and Zachary Creekmore, Owen Clark, and Tyler McGuire

along with several great-grandchildren. Special friend to Jenny Phenix. Dear sister of Teresa, Tammy, Tina, Tonya, Terry, Lena, Angie, Charlie, half sister Patty and the late Diane. Passed away November 13, 2020, age 64, Visitation will be held at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., on Friday, November 20 from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1 pm. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, restrictive guidelines will be observed: practicing social distancing; limiting to 50 people or less in the funeral home at one time; and REQUIRING visitors to wear a mask.

Brough-Getts Funeral Home

102 S 2nd St

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.broughfuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

