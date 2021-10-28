WENCLEWICZ, Paul



Passed away in his sleep Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021; he was 68 years old. Those close to him may remember him as "The Polish Master of Disaster" – he loved a good laugh and having



others laugh with him. He is survived by his sister, Annie; two nephews, Jason and Craig; and one niece, Jennifer. He will be missed by many – so the next time you are watching football and drinking a beer please think of him. You went away so suddenly; we did not say goodbye. My brother, you will



always be in my heart; precious memories never die. Arrangements under the care of Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



