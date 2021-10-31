WELZ, Vivian M.



Vivian M. Welz, age 93, of Beavercreek, OH, was called to Heaven on Friday, October 22, 2021, in Beavercreek, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born July 28, 1928, in Dayton, OH, to the late Harley and Minnie Adams. Left to cherish Vivian's memory are her daughters: Karen (Bob Jolly) Welz, and Kim (Kenny) Schultz; and several other



relatives and friends.



Vivian loved people. She never knew a stranger, and her door was always open to everyone. Her generosity knew no bounds. Vivian was the best mother, wife, sister, and friend anyone could ask for. She had a wonderful sense of humor, which was enjoyed by everyone who knew her. Vivian enjoyed going to the beach, her swimming pool, and being outdoors. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford F. Welz Sr.; son, Clifford F. Welz Jr.; and brother, Clifford Adams.



Donations in Vivian's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or the Hospice of Dayton.



