WELTZER, Delores Ruth



Age 87 of Camden, passed away at her residence on Monday, January 2, 2023. Delores was born in Colerain, Ohio, on June 26, 1935, to the late Joseph Anthony Sunberg and Catherine (Weiss) Wilson.



While being married to Harold Weltzer for 66 years, Delores' career consisted of raising a family while also being employed by the Proctor & Gamble Co. at the Ross, OH, location. Starting in 1974 as a secretary she eventually was promoted to the first ever staff secretary for the company, working with the Health and Beauty Care Division Vice President on budgets until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed camping and traveling, gardening and time with her friends. Most of her retirement years were spent working on her farm and assisting her son at his nursery. There she worked on planting, pruning, watering and growing perennials, flowers and shrubs which was her passion.



Delores is survived her husband, Harold Weltzer; her children, David (Diana) Weltzer, Mary JoAnn Weltzer, Andy (Carrie) Weltzer Jr.; her grandchildren, Tyler (Tabitha) Weltzer and Taylor Weltzer; her brother, Joseph (Rose) Sunberg; sister, Thelma Troutner and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to Wounded Warriors Program or just pay forward an act of kindness to someone in the world.

