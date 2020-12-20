WELTON, Patricia

WELTON (Tirey), Patricia



On Sunday, December 13th, Patricia Tirey Welton, a generous and loving friend, sister, mom, and Mimi passed away at the age of 70. Tricia was born May 1, 1950, in Dayton, OH, to Robert and Maxine Tirey. For over 37 years, Tricia and Tom Welton owned and operated a successful restaurant and catering business in the Miami Valley. As a young woman, she worked as a hairdresser in Oakwood while Tom attended the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, NY. Within a few years of his graduation, they opened T.W.'s Restaurant in Miamisburg. After selling T.W's, they opened Welton's Restaurant in Kettering and she continued to direct catering events until her final days. She raised one son, Andy, and adored her 3 grandchildren, Henry, Norah, and Edie. She lived to bring joy to all those around her and could always be counted on to throw the best parties and fundraisers. Her infectious spirit lightened every room.



Heaven is now a more fabulous place with her presence.

