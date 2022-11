WELSH, Lauren



Lauren Welsh, age 17 of Fairfield, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation 5-8 PM, Friday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati. Funeral ceremony 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Church. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



