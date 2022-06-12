WELLS, Wanda Lee



Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert V. Wells, her parents William and Francis Alexander, sisters Ollie Mae Newman, Helen Fox, June A. Alexander and a brother Henry Alexander. Survivors include her children



Robert M. Wells (Mandi), Janet Sue Gregory (William), Kathy A. Garman (Dave), Teresa L. Britton (Steve); a sister Darlene King; grandchildren, Kris Brush, Bill Gregory Jr., Rob Wells, Russ Garman, Josh Wells, Bob Gregory, Jenny Britton, Bret Britton; 17 great-grandchildren. She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Wanda was a long time member of Ohmer Park United Methodist Church, a 20 year employee of Lazarus Department Store and enjoyed her church, her flowers, and her family. Funeral Service will be 12-noon, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the David's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd. Burial immediately following in the cemetery. Friends may call from 11 am until service time. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ohmer Park United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Ohio for their excellent care. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

