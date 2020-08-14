WELLS, Robert "Bob" Age 94, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on Jan. 3, 1926, to Roy and Ora Wells. Bob served in the Armed Forces during WW II and earned a Bronze Star. Upon returning home, he worked at Armco and retired after 39 years. For over 40 years, he also owned and operated Bob Wells Horse Equipment with the help of his family. He is survived by his daughter, Jody (Jerry) Arnett; his 2 beloved granddaughters, Jamie (Chris) Votaw and Jessica (Steve) Holton; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlie & Emily Holton; 3 sisters, Opal, Karen & Sharon and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving and supportive wife, Virginia; his parents; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 1-2 pm at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. Funeral service starting at 2 pm officiated by Dr. Dan Flory. Burial will follow in Fairview cemetery, Gratis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middletown Hospice or Preble county Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels). www.BalesFH.com

