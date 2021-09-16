journal-news logo
WELLS, Michael

WELLS, Michael A. "Redd"

60, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Born May 5, 1961, in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Joseph and

Naomi Wells, and preceded in death by his Brother Curtis Wells. Michael was a Veteran, Aero Mechanic for the United States Army. A Devoted Skater and Stepper. He loved working on old cars and saving a buck. He leaves to mourn his death, his Wife Linda Kerley-Wells, Sister Brenda Von-Prince, Brother Leonard (EK) Wells, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He will be dearly missed by his Dayton Family, Step-Daughters and Grandchildren.

