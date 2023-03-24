Wells, Lori D.



Lori Daneen Wells, age 53, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Summit Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on February 20, 1970, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Carl V. and Vickie (Maxwell) Wells. Lori was a bright light to every path she crossed. She was known as a generous heart and steadfast supporter to those she loved by offering humor, thoughtful gifts and gestures, food to nourish your soul, a safe harbor to be yourself, honesty when you needed to hear the truth, and an unwavering belief in the best of you. Her friends were her family, and her family was her heart. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She was adventurous, loved being at the beach, concerts, wearing fashionable clothes and stilettos and was always up for a good euchre game. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family and sharing Nashville with them. She lived her life to the fullest and was a fun loving all around genuine person. Lori was a graduate of South High School and a dedicated employee of Willis Towers Watson for over 22 years where she used her strong math and problem-solving skills and believed in helping her clients as a compensation analyst. She left us too soon. Her heart, thoughtfulness, and generosity is the legacy she leaves with us as we carry on her memory. Lori is survived by her mother, Vickie Wells; brother, Luke Wells; uncle and aunts, Glenn and Sharon Linnane, Sandra Greenwalt and Nancye Maxwell; special aunt, Vickey Keeling; dear friend, Krista Keplinger and family, Amos, Andru and Addysun; special God-daughter, Myranda Taylor; very dear friend, Amy Mitchell; special friend, Travis Bischoff; and several cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Wells; an infant brother, Tony Wells; grandparents, Robert and Margaret Maxwell and Carl and Alta Wells; uncle, William Maxwell; and special uncle, Steve Keeling. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 2-5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11a.m. also at the funeral home. Pastor Ken Woode will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



