WELLS, Kenneth "Tiger"



Kenneth "Tiger" Wells, 86, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 21, 1935, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Cannie (Agee) Wells.



Kenneth served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns. Tiger was a fun guy and always had a positive word for everyone and a little irony. He enjoyed going to his son and grandkids sporting activities, spending time at the casino feeding the squirrels and loved his cats. He also enjoyed serving as the town "Bookie".



He is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Jeff) Thompson and Kenna "Winnie" Roberts; grandchildren, Ammi Wells, Kandice Morales, Brandon Morales, Joshua Wells, Autumn Roberts and Sarah Gorman; great-grandchildren, Aliana Wells and Isabelle Gorman; one sweet sister and care giver, Jean Puckett along with several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Wells; son, Kenneth David Wells; daughter, Toni Rae Wells; granddaughter, Kasie Roberts; brothers, Leonard, Ed and Harvey; sisters, Marie, Marian,



Eunice and Patty.



Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, with services at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service with Pastor Jim Becker officiating. Burial will follow at South Mound Cemetery West Lawn Addition.



